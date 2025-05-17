Good results of Russia-Ukraine talks would not be possible without Trump — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. It would not be possible to achieve good results of the talks between Russia and Ukraine without the participation of US President Donald Trump and his team, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev wrote on the X social network.

"Good results from Russia-Ukraine first dialogue in three years: the largest POW exchange, ceasefire options that may work, understanding of positions and continued dialogue. This would not be possible without US President, JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, Marco Rubio, other Trump team members," he said.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022, were held in Istanbul on May 16, lasting nearly two hours. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, who serves as a Russian presidential aide, said after the talks that the Russian side is satisfied with their results and is ready to continue contacts. According to Russia’s chief negotiator, the sides agreed to exchange 1,000 Russian POWs for 1,000 Ukrainian POWs. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the two countries’ leaders and the Russian side had "taken note of this request.".