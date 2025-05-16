Russia receives specific cooperation proposals from Afghanistan

KAZAN, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian side has received and is currently reviewing proposals from its Afghan counterparts on specific areas of cooperation, which holds significant potential for further development, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"We are ready to work together on developing trade relations and unlocking Afghanistan’s potential - particularly in terms of strengthening its economy and improving transport and logistics connectivity between our countries," the Russian Deputy Prime Minister said.

In his assessment, the current volume of bilateral trade "has considerable potential." Overchuk noted that Russian businesses are "genuinely beginning to show interest in the Afghan market." "We have already received proposals from the Afghan side across a wide range of economic sectors for joint implementation, and these proposals are now being thoroughly examined in collaboration with representatives of the business community," he said.

He believes that "in addition to food exports, there are strong opportunities for supplying Russian industrial products, jointly developing production facilities within Afghanistan, and constructing energy infrastructure." According to Overchuk, "in the field of industrial cooperation, there are promising prospects for expanding collaboration in mechanical engineering." He emphasized that Russian companies can offer a wide array of modern equipment, including for railway transport.