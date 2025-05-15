Russian negotiators will be waiting for Ukrainian team in Turkey from 10 a.m. on Friday

ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. Russian negotiators will be waiting for their Ukrainian counterparts in Istanbul, Turkey from 10 a.m. on Friday, said the head of Russia’s delegation, Vladimir Medinsky.

"Tomorrow morning, literally from 10 a.m., we will be waiting for the Ukrainian side, which should arrive for the meeting. We are ready for work," he said.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin early on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume without any preliminary conditions the direct talks they broke off in 2022. He proposed to start the talks on May 15 in Istanbul. The Russian leader noted that Russia had declared ceasefires more than once but all of them, including the latest three-day V-Day truce, were violated by the Kiev regime.

On May 14, the president appointed members of the Russian delegation and experts for talks with Kiev. The negotiating team is led by Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin; the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov; and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

A source familiar with the situation said the talks are poised to start on May 16.