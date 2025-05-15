Premature to think about next contacts with Kiev on conflict settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers it premature to discuss the level at which the next round of talks with Ukraine may take place, as well as whether Russian President Vladimir Putin himself may attend the meeting, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"A team of Russian negotiators has been formed. Its composition has been determined by an order of the Russian president. Russia’s negotiating position has been worked out. Our delegation is in Istanbul today, on May 15, Thursday. It is premature to say what kind of participation will be required next and at what level. We do not know if Ukrainian negotiators will appear or how the negotiations will go," he emphasized.

This is how the Kremlin spokesman responded when asked why Putin did not go to Istanbul and if the possibility of the head of state participating in future negotiations is being considered.

"The Russian delegation is ready and waiting. In Istanbul," Peskov reiterated.

On May 11, Vladimir Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin, suggested that the Kiev authorities resume without preconditions the direct talks Ukraine broke off in 2022, proposing to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the talks will resume the negotiations that were interrupted in spring 2022 between Moscow and Kiev but were disrupted at the suggestion of then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.