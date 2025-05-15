SIMFEROPOL, May 15. /TASS/. The idea of a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine is based on cheating as Kiev will use the time to rearm its armed forces and recruit new soldiers, Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov told TASS.

"Practice shows that Kiev is completely unable to respect any agreements. The very idea of a 30-day ceasefire as a condition for talks is based on cheating because it will certainly be taken advantage of in order to rearm the Ukrainian armed forces and fill up its ranks. I am sure that as always, our president will make an accurate and faultless decision, which will be in line with Russia’s national interests," he pointed out.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions. The plan is to start dialogue in Istanbul on May 15. Putin also recalled that Russia had declared multiple ceasefires that Kiev consistently broke, including a recent truce during the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War.