US realizes futility of forceful approach in Yemen — Russia’s ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS, May 14. /TASS/. The United States appears to have recognized the futility of employing force against the Yemeni rebel movement, Ansar Allah. The recent agreement between Washington and the Houthis may represent a crucial initial step toward de-escalating the conflict in Yemen, according to Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya.

"The prolonged bombardment of Yemen has only served to accelerate the deterioration of an already dire humanitarian crisis, bringing it close to the pre-2022 levels - at the height of the conflict," Nebenzya stated during a UN Security Council session on Yemen. "It seems that Washington has finally come to realize the futility of a forceful approach, as we have consistently emphasized. This development could mark the beginning of broader de-escalation efforts in the region."

However, Nebenzya cautioned that de-escalation remains unlikely amid Israel's aggressive actions. "The baton of aerial assaults on Yemen has now been taken over by Israel. We understand that Israel's military responses are largely in retaliation for Houthi shelling of its territory. Nonetheless, the scale of these responses must be proportionate. We call on Israel to exercise restraint and avoid provocative measures that could escalate tensions and risk large-scale conflict in the region," he urged.

On May 6, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the Houthis had agreed to cease attacking ships in the Red Sea, and that U.S. forces would no longer target rebel positions within Yemen.