Putin states attractiveness of Donbass, Novorossiya for business

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The lands of Donbass and Novorossiya are fertile for agriculture and favorable for the development of tourism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said noting that there is "something to invest in" there for businesses.

"Indeed, there is something to invest in there. There are such lands, fertile in terms of agriculture and favorable in terms of tourism development, in the Azov region and so on. There are many very interesting components, including the preferential mortgage rate, and so on. There is something to work on. [These are] really attractive conditions," the head of state said at a meeting with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Association.

The President noted that it is necessary to develop common criteria for the use of land in these territories.

"We need to develop a common procedure, and we need to cut down on red tape as much as possible, regardless of what was before. We need to proceed from what we have now and what the country is interested in," Putin said.

He instructed Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin to include it in the instructions being prepared so that "nothing gets forgotten or gets stuck."

"There is a lot of routine, but we must not only deal with this, but also make a final decision," the head of state added.