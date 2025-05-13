Berlin's silence over video showing Merz, Macron is telling — MFA

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The silence of the German government following the release of the video showing German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer traveling on a train is indicative, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

"The most indicative in this situation, of course, is the silence of Berlin, which apparently decided to take no risks and just hide in a tank or in a bunker, as they like to do," the diplomat said.

Zakharova added that the Elysee Palace immediately labeled the news as fake, but did not ask the Kiev regime to stop spreading false information.

Earlier, a video surfaced in the media featuring the French president, German chancellor, and British prime minister aboard a train en route to Kiev. In the footage, the French leader, upon realizing that journalists had begun filming the meeting, hastily removed a small white roll from the table. The Elysee Palace later stated that the item Macron quickly took away was not drugs, but a handkerchief.