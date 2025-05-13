Russia to give precise response to Poland shutting down Consulate General in Krakow — MFA

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Moscow will respond in a targeted manner to the Polish government's decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Krakow, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

On May 12, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced the revocation of the work permit for the Russian Consulate General in Krakow.

"We will now respond in a targeted manner to their inadequate actions. Our response will be appropriate and guided by our national interests," Zakharova stated.