Russian sailors to be evacuated from Seven Pearls tanker within next few days — embassy

DUBAI, May 12. /TASS/. The crew of the Seven Pearls tanker, which was damaged in an April airstrike by the US on the Yemeni port of Ras Isa, and has 19 Russian citizens on board, will be evacuated within three to four days and replaced by a new team, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Yemen told TASS.

"The ship owner has dispatched a new team to the port [of Ras Isa]. It will replace the entire crew, who have been unable to leave the Yemeni territorial waters after the US attacks, within three or four days," he said.

The Seven Pearls is still anchored near the Yemeni Red Sea port of Ras Isa in the Houthi-controlled Hodeida governorate. The vessel was damaged by US airstrikes on Ras Isa in late April.

According to the Russian embassy spokesman, the crew are being provided with all necessary support.

Foreign Minister in the Houthi government Jamal Amer said on April 26 that three Russian sailors of the Seven Pearls oil tanker’s crew had been injured after the US strikes on Ras Isa, Yemen’s largest oil port providing the bulk of oil imports to the Houthi-controlled territories.

Yevgeny Kudrov, Russia’s charge d’affaires in Yemen, told TASS earlier that one of these three was taken to a hospital in Sanaa. Later, all the three were evacuated by the shipowner.

Situation in Yemen

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) wared Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip in January 2025, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. The US administration and the Yemeni rebels reached an Oman-brokered ceasefire agreement.