Putin continues work in Kremlin despite late hours

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Despite late hours, Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his work in the Kremlin, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian leader is holding a series of international meetings. On Saturday, he was scheduled to meet with the heads of Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Palestine, Burkina Faso, Abkhazia, South Ossetia and the commander of the Libyan National Army.

The majority of talks have already taken place. The last meeting - with the president of South Ossetia - is still under way.

Besides, Putin is expected to hold a news conference to sum up the results of the talks.