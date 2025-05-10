To Lam has given impetus to development of Russian-Vietnamese relations — Putin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin commended the significant contributions of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, to the advancement of Russian-Vietnamese relations.

"Since Comrade To Lam assumed the position of General Secretary, we have observed a substantial boost in the development of our bilateral ties and cooperation across numerous sectors. Dear Comrade To Lam, we sincerely thank you for your efforts," Putin stated following his talks with the Vietnamese leader.

Putin also extended his gratitude to To Lam for "fruitful collaborative efforts."

"Today’s discussions will undoubtedly reinforce the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam, ultimately benefiting the peoples of both nations," he emphasized.