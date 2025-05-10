Russia's, Zimbabwe's views on most world events very close — Putin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The positions of Russia and Zimbabwe on most topical international issues are very close, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Zimbabwean leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"Russia and Zimbabwe take common or very close positions on most topical issues on the international agenda. We seek a just, multipolar world order based on the rule of international law," the Russian head of state said.

Putin noted that Russia appreciates the Zimbabwean leader's support for Russian initiatives at the UN and on other multilateral platforms.

"Of course, Russia attaches special importance to the comprehensive strengthening of relations with the countries of the African continent," Putin said.

The Russian leader also recalled that the first conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum at the level of foreign ministers was held in Sochi last November.

"We are preparing for another ministerial conference at the end of this year and expect to see your country's Foreign Minister there," Putin added.