Russian Defense Minister discusses military cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has held a bilateral meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Baktybek Bekbolotov, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"I am very happy to hold this meeting with you. Yesterday, you put it right by saying that we are all the children of one family called the Soviet people. And that family broke Fascism’s spine," the Russian military official said during the meeting.

Belousov added that "our common history is very closely intertwined."

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that during the talks, the sides discussed the issues of bilateral military and technical cooperation.