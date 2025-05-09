Russian diplomat sees no chance of extending New START unless US overhauls policies

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. If the US doesn’t drastically revamp Russia policy, there will be no chance of extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We basically believe that if there are no cardinal changes for the better in the US policy on the Russian track, there will be no prospects for preserving this particular treaty," he said.

The treaty expires on February 5, 2026.

"The text provides for a one-time extension for 5 years. All that we could say on this topic, we said long ago, long before the current situation in our relations with the US, which is not just about absolutely treading water, but a complete paralysis, a complete stoppage of the dialogue on strategic stability," Ryabkov said.

The New START limited the number of intercontinental ballistic and some other missiles and nuclear warheads for Russia and the US. In February 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the treaty but not withdrawing from it. Before returning to talks on the issue, Russia wants to understand how a potential replacement treaty will take into account the arsenals not only of the US, but also the other NATO nuclear-armed powers: the UK and France.

The Russian president has repeatedly placed the blame on the US for shattering the fundamental treaties that underpinned international stability and security. He called for efforts to re-establish a legal basis for international security and strategic stability.