Putin speaks with North Korean military officers following Red Square parade

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Following a Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged a few phrases with commanders of Korean People's Army units on Red Square, according to a TASS reporter.

He also shook hands with them and hugged them, expressing warm gratitude for assistance from the country’s armed forces. The North Korean ambassador was also present during the encounter.

"Health to all fighters," Putin said as he spoke with the North Korean generals. "All the best to you and to all your troops."

On April 26, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, praised the role of servicemen from North Korea in the liberation of Russia’s Kursk Region from Ukrainian forces.