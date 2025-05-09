Putin, foreign leaders lay flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier at Kremlin wall

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign leaders honored Soviet soldiers - liberators of the Motherland and Europe from Nazism and laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall on the 80th anniversary of the Victory.

Before that, Putin as the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian Armed Forces reviewed the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square devoted to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. After that, he headed together with foreign leaders to the country’s central war memorial in the Kremlin’s Alexander Garden.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a national WWII military memorial of honor. The remains of the Unknown Soldier were transferred from a mass grave near Moscow and re-buried in a solemn ceremony in the Alexander Garden at the Kremlin wall in 1966. The memorial integrating the Eternal Flame and an alley of hero cities as its key elements was opened the next year. The memorial was subsequently expanded with a monument to Russian cities of military glory. The Guard of Honor was posted here in 1997 and is now Post No. 1.