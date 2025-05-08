Russia, China condemn use of commercial satellites to interfere in conflicts

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia and China condemn the use of commercial satellite systems to interfere in the affairs of other countries and in armed conflicts, reads a joint statement on global strategic stability.

"The parties condemn the use of commercial space systems to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states and armed conflicts involving third countries," says the statement adopted after the meeting of the two countries' leaders, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Moscow.

Moscow and Beijing have jointly condemned any attempts by individual nations to utilize outer space for military confrontation. They reaffirm their stance against security policies and activities aimed at achieving military dominance or transforming outer space into a battlefield.

The two countries call for the urgent initiation of negotiations on a multilateral, legally binding treaty based on the Russian-Chinese draft. This treaty would prohibit the placement of weapons in outer space and prevent the threat or use of force against space objects. Such a treaty is essential to establishing clear, reliable guarantees that prevent an arms race in space, prohibit weaponization, and maintain space as a domain for peaceful exploration.

Furthermore, Russia and China advocate for the internationalization of this initiative and a political commitment among nations not to be the first to deploy weapons in space. They believe that such measures will bolster global peace, promote equal and indivisible security, and enhance the predictability and sustainability of peaceful space activities. The statement underscores the importance of collective efforts to preserve outer space for the benefit of all humanity.