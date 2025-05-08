Russia recognizes that Taiwan is integral part of PRC

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia reiterates its unwavering adherence to the One China principle and recognizes Taiwan as an integral part of China, as articulated in the joint statement issued to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany and to deepen bilateral cooperation.

"The Russian side reaffirms its commitment to the principle of 'One China.' It recognizes that there is only one China in the world, with Taiwan being an inalienable part of its territory. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate authority representing all of China," the statement declares.

Russia firmly opposes any form of Taiwanese independence and steadfastly supports China's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the goal of national unification.