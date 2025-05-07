Stronger ties with Africa among Russia’s foreign policy priorities — Putin

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia views stronger ties with Africa as one of its foreign policy priorities, Russian President Vladimir Puitin said, opening the meeting with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso.

"I would like to emphasize that strengthening ties with African countries is among the systemic priorities of Russia’s foreign policy. An impressive package of joint documents, including an in-depth declaration and a roadmap until 2026, has been adopted on the outcomes of the [Russia-Africa] summit in St. Petersburg," the Russian president said.

He added that these agreements are currently being put into practice.