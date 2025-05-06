Putin to meet with Venezuelan, Cuban, Mongolian, Congolese leaders on May 7

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday will begin a series of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders arriving in Moscow to attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, or the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany.

According to Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov, after talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Putin will hold "three more meetings with the leaders of foreign countries." "The first one will be with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez. By the way, he has already arrived in Russia. Tomorrow, the Cuban leader will meet with our president," Ushakov told reporters.

"An hour later, Putin is planned to talk to Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh," he said. "A meeting with President of the Republic of the Congo Sassou Nguesso is also scheduled for May 7."

He noted that May 8 marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Cuba.

Touching on relations with Mongolia, the Kremlin aide noted that Mongolia was among the first countries to voice support for the former Soviet Union right after the Nazi Germany’s invasion in 1941. "The meeting with the Mongolian president will focus on key areas for the further development of cooperation in various spheres and on various matters," he said.

In the context of Putin’s meeting with the Congolese president, the Kremlin aide recalled that Sassou Nguesso had paid an official visit to Russia last year. "During this meeting, the presidents will discuss the implementation of the existing agreements and, naturally, will outline concrete steps to develop and expand cooperation," he added.