Russia takes note of rising tensions around Taiwan — Security Council Secretary

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia is aware of the escalating tensions surrounding Taiwan amid external provocations that threaten regional stability, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"We continue to observe increasing tensions around Taiwan. The fundamental principle of ‘one China’ is being systematically challenged. Arms supplies are ongoing, outside assistance is being provided to amplify separatist sentiments among the Taiwanese and efforts to foster a kind of Taiwanese identity are being made. It is evident that these provocative actions undoubtedly jeopardize regional stability and security in the Asia-Pacific," he told a BRICS meeting in Brazil in a video address.

According to Shoigu, Russia's principled position on the Taiwan issue remains unchanged.

"Moscow firmly supports the actions of the Chinese side to protect its own sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as unify the country," he said.