US to 'put Europe in its proper place', 'quiet war against Trump' to continue — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev asserted that the US "would put Europe in its proper place," while the Europeans will continue waging a "quiet war" against US President Donald Trump.

During an educational lecture marathon, the politician emphasized that the US economy is much stronger than Europe’s, and so is its military. "This is why I have no doubt that Europe will be put in its proper place, but the Europeans will continue with their quiet war against Trump, will try to wage war against him from all sides, while outwardly maintaining a veneer of propriety," Medvedev said.

The politician also noted that currently, Europe is in crisis, its clash with the US, including on tariffs and arguments around NATO, reflecting the policy course that European authorities have been pursuing over recent years.

That said, Medvedev noted, it is clear that the current conflict between Europe and the United States is not only an economic one, but also ideological. "Neo-globalist forces are still in power in Europe, and they are trying to continue with their old policies, including the course against our country. Other forces have come to power in the United States. Conservative, more traditionalist forces which want to resolve the situation. Even, so to speak, reconcile with Russia. But nevertheless, this is still accompanied by antagonistic rhetoric. This is precisely where the chasm lies between the US and Europe’s stances," the politician stated, noting that the US stands a much better chance to win the standoff with Europe.