Medvedev warns that newly minted NATO members put themselves in Russia's crosshairs

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Every new NATO member automatically becomes a target for the Russian Armed Forces, "including potential retaliatory strikes and even the nuclear component," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said during an educational lecture marathon.

"The non-aligned status gave them (Finland and Sweden - TASS) certain international perks given their geopolitical position and many other factors. And now they are part of a bloc hostile to us, which means they automatically became a target for our armed forces, including potential retaliatory strikes and even the nuclear component or preventive measures within the framework of our military doctrine," the politician said.

The Russian official wondered as to what security was obtained by the countries that joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. "They simply put themselves in the crosshairs of our armed forces. Did their life get better? No! These are political games," Medvedev asserted. According to him, most people do not understand this.