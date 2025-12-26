Russia strengthens its position in Africa over 2025 — MFA

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia has consolidated its position on the African continent in 2025, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement summarizing Moscow’s key foreign policy results for the year.

"Russia has strengthened its position on the African continent. A dialogue mechanism between Russia and the Sahel Confederation of States has been established at the level of foreign ministers. The Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, held in Cairo in December, laid the foundation for the next Russia-Africa summit scheduled for 2026. Intergovernmental agreements on the fundamentals of relations with Mali and Togo have been concluded. The Russian Embassy in South Sudan has begun operations," the Foreign Ministry noted.

On December 19-20, Cairo hosted the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum. At the plenary session, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Russia and African countries would prepare a new strategic document for the third summit, which is set to take place in 2026.