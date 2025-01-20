Trump’s inauguration among topics at Putin’s meeting with Russian Security Council

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held raised the topic of US President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"We will talk today about certain issues linked with sensitive regions for us, with the development of the situation in these regions," he said, opening the meeting.

Addressing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, he said, "Sergey Viktorovich, what is going on in the United States? I understand the president-elect is to be inaugurated today."

Among the topics were issues of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the context of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, the situation in Afghanistan and in Ukraine.

Putin hold regular weekly meetings with permanent members of the Russian Security Council to discuss strategic issues of the country’s security. The previous such meeting was held on January 10.