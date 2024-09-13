US puts pressure on Turkey which pursues its interest fostering ties with Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The US is unabashedly putting pressure on Turkey, however, Ankara is acting only in its own interest, including developing relations with Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Indeed, the US is putting open pressure on the Republic of Turkey, stooping to intimidation and economic repercussions," the Kremlin official said, replying to a question as to whether a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Ukrainian affiliation of Crimea is related to Washington’s pressure.

Peskov added that Ankara "continues to be guided exclusively by its own interests, including fostering trade and economic and other cooperation with" Moscow.

On September 11, Erdogan spoke at the Kiev regime’s Crimea Platform propaganda event. In a video message — this time the Turkish leader did not travel to Ukraine in person, — he argued that Ukraine’s control of Crimea was required by international law.