West establishes NATO-like pseudo-alliances in Asia-Pacific to control Eurasia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The West is introducing pseudo-alliances of an aggressive NATO nature in the Asia-Pacific Region to control Eurasia, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

The diplomat pointed to a theory from US political scientist Nicholas Spykman published in a pre-WWII journal arguing that Eurasia would be controlled by whoever could gain control of the coastal countries of the continent - primarily Europe, but also coastal Asian nations. "And now think about where we find ourselves. In our Eurasian space, in the Asia-Pacific Region, we see foreign alliances like QUAD, like AUKUS, which essentially aspire to naval dominance, even in the underwater realm, but not in the spirit of its development as [oceanographer Jacques-Yves] Cousteau envisioned, but through the use of nuclear-powered submarines. Isn’t this a bid to control Eurasia?" she asked.

"They exercise control in this way from their Western borders, going so far as to blow up civilian infrastructure like the Nord Stream, an action which was undoubtedly carried out by the collective West. Now, they are looking to establish control from the Eastern flank. For this purpose, these pseudo-peaceful alliances are being introduced, organizations allegedly designed to maintain security but which are actually aggressive, NATO-like entities," Zakharova stressed.

All eyes need to be on this, she added.