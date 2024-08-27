16 civilians killed, 170 wounded in Ukraine’s drone attacks in July — diplomat

LUGANSK, August 27. /TASS/. Sixteen civilians were killed and 170 more were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian settlements in July, Russian foreign ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"The biggest number of shelling attack on civilian facilities and civilians were reported from the Belgorod Region <…> and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Increased number of shelling attacks were reported from the Kursk and Kherson Regions," he said, adding that Ukrainian troops were increasingly using drones of various modifications to attack civilian targets.

"July’s overall casualties from drone attacks amounted to 186: 170 civilians received wounds of various gravity and 16 people died," he said.

According to Miroshnik, there were 15 children among those injured and two children among those killed. As many as 34 children have been wounded as a result of Ukraine’s drone attacks since the beginning of the year, he added.

The overall death toll among civilians from Ukraine’s attacks in July amounted to 57 and 481 people received wounds.

He also said that more than 9,500 rounds were fired by Ukrainian troops at Russian settlements throughout July. Among munitions used by Ukrainian troops were long-range air-to-surface and surface-to-surface missiles, various types of projectiles, 152mm and 155mm artillery munitions, including with cluster warheads, mines, grenades, and "various types of combat drones."