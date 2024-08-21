Russia-China cooperation shows tremendous resilience — State Council Premier

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Multifaceted cooperation between Russia and China shows colossal stability and friendship between Moscow and Beijing is an asset, Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Our friendship is solid, strong and unshakable, it is our common valuable asset. This year, China and Russia celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," he said. "Our multifaceted cooperation shows tremendous resilience," he emphasized.

According to Li Qiang, Beijing intends to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Russia. "In the face of the complex and volatile international situation, the Chinese side, guided by the strategy of our leaders, is ready to move forward more firmly with Russian partners in the spirit of mutual respect, mutual trust, centuries-old friendship and mutual benefit, and take our multifaceted cooperation to a higher level for the benefit of our peoples, equality and justice in the world," he added.

The talks are expected to result in the signing of inter-governmental and inter-ministerial agreements. Li Qiang will later be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The previous meeting between the two officials took place on December 19, 2023 in Beijing. After that, Mishustin invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Moscow for the next event of this format. The Russian and Chinese prime ministers also met during Mishustin's visit to China in May of the same year.