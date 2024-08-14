Russia, Kuwait call for immediate Middle East de-escalation — MFA

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s special presidential representative for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Kuwait’s ambassador to Moscow Rashid Al-Adwani have met to discuss the situation in the Middle East and called for a de-escalation of tensions in the region, the Russian ministry said in a statement on its website.

"The sides held a substantive discussion about the situation in the Middle East, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone in order to de-escalate the harsh military-political situation in the region," the ministry reported.

It added that the parties also considered "topical issues of further development of the Russian-Kuwaiti traditionally friendly relations."

The meeting was held at Kuwait’s request.