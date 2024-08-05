{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian air defenses down four SCALP-EG air-launched cruise missiles over day — top brass

The ministry specified that a total of 633 aircraft, 278 helicopters, 29,184 drones, 561 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,774 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have downed four French-made SCALP-EG air-launched cruise missiles and hit two Ukrainian fuel depots and manpower in 132 areas over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"Air defenses downed six US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, four French-made SCALP-EG air-launched cruise missiles, seven US-made HIMARS rockets, a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, and 43 drones," the statement said.

"Operational and tactical aircraft, drones, missile troops and artillery from Russian battlegroups struck two fuel depots as well as concentrations of manpower and military equipment across 132 areas," the military added.

The ministry specified that a total of 633 aircraft, 278 helicopters, 29,184 drones, 561 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,774 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,396 multiple rocket launchers, 12,843 field artillery and mortar guns, 24,396 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.

TASS has compiled the most important information on the progress of the Russian troops over the past 24 hours.

Battlegroup Center

Russia’s battlegroup Center hasrepelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks over the past 24 hours, the ministry said. "Eight counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 31st, 47th, 53rd and 117th mechanized, 68th jaeger brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of the Ukrainian national police were repelled," the statement said.

The battlegroup has also improved positions along the frontline and hit eight Ukrainian brigades. "The units of the central battlegroup have improved positions along the front line and inflicted losses on Ukraine’s 1st tank brigade, 32nd, 100th, 117th, and 151st mechanized brigades, 142nd infantry brigade, 95th airborne assault brigade, and 1st special forces brigade near Toretsk, Grodovka, Orlovka and Nikolayevka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the military pointed out, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 325 troops, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a 203mm Pion self-propelled artillery gun and a Msta-B howitzer.

Battlegroup North

Russia’s battelgroup North has defeated four enemy brigades over the day, wiping out up to 125 servicemen and destroying a Vampire MLRS launcher and six ammunition depots, the Defense Ministry said. "The northern battlegroup defeated manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 57th motorized infantry brigade, 92nd assault brigade, 82nd airborne assault brigade, 36th Marine brigade near Volchansk, Tikhoye and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian forces lost up to 125 servicemen, six pickup trucks, 152mm D-20 howitzer, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, a Czech-made Vampire MLRS launcher and six field ammunition depots," the statement said.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s Battlegroup South has improved its tactical position and repelled a Ukrainian counterattack in the past day, with Kiev losing roughly 620 troops, the military said. Also, according to the ministry, Ukraine lost three armored combat vehicles, 11 cars, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, four US-provided 105mm M119 artillery guns, a British-made 105mm L-119 howitzer, two ammunition depots and a Nota electronic warfare station.

Battlegroup West

Russia’s Battlegroup West has improved its positions, repelled four counterattacks and wiped out three Ukrainian brigades during the past day, the ministry said. "Units of the Battlegroup West took more advantageous positions, wiped out the Ukrainian army’s 44th, 67th, and 116th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Kolesnikovka and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, and Novosadovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Russian forces repelled four attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 117th mechanized and 77th airborne brigades, as well as 117th territorial defense brigade. The enemy lost up to 495 troops," it said. According to the ministry, Ukraine lost two armored combat vehicles, seven cars, a Polish-made Krab 155mm self-propelled artillery system and a German-made Panzerhaubitze-2000 artillery system, a US-made M777 155mm howitzer, and a D-30 122mm system. Apart from that, Russian forces destroyed three Ukrainian munitions depots.

Battlegroup East

Ukraine has lost up to 115 troops and one tank in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s battlegroup East over the past day, the Defense Ministry said. "The units of the eastern group took more favorable positions and inflicted losses in manpower and materiel on Ukraine’s 72nd mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades and 129th territorial defense brigade near Razdolnoye, Vodyanoye and Vremevka of the Donetsk People's Republic. The Ukrainian army lost up to 115 men, one tank, eight vehicles, a US-made 155-millimeter M777 howitzer, a 152-millimeter Msta-B howitzer and two Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations. Three ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry added.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out three Ukrainian army brigades, with their daily losses exceeding 70 troops, the military said. "During the past day, units of the Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out units of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain and 141st infantry brigades, as well as the 39th coastal guard brigade near the settlements of Malye Shcherbaki and Nesteryanka of the Zaporozhye Region, and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region," it said. According to the ministry, Ukraine lost more than 70 troops, eight cars, a US-made M777 155mm howitzer, and a D-20 152mm howitzer.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian envoy leaves door open for more Washington-Moscow prisoner swaps
Anatoly Antonov emphasized that the recent prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington was a "rare positive event in Russian-US relations," calling it a breakthrough
Read more
Over 40 Ukrainian drones destroyed in Russia’s Kursk Region during day
Drones attacked the Sudzha border crossing and the villages of Gornal, Guyevo, Nikolayevo-Daryino, and Kurilovka
Read more
IRGC refutes reports about recruiting agents in Iran to kill Haniyeh — MP
Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, said that a deputy commander of the Al Quds Force appeared at the committee’s closed meeting to deny allegations about Iranian special services’ agents involvement in the killing of Haniyeh
Read more
Zelensky admits Ukraine unwilling to prolong conflict due to high casualties
Previously, Ukraine announced that it will prepare a settlement plan after the first conference in Switzerland, which will be presented to Russia at the second similar meeting
Read more
Mali severs diplomatic ties with Ukraine
This decision was made citing Kiev's support of terrorist formations in the African country, aBamako news portal reported
Read more
Israel delivers strikes on residential areas in central, north Gaza
The report said that another strike was delivered on Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, targeting the Al Radwan mosque, not causing any casualties
Read more
Russian, Syrian military deploys Kobani base in Aleppo governorate
Read more
Houthis say they attacked container ship in Gulf of Aden
The Groton container ship was attacked for "violating the ban on the passage to the ports of occupied Palestine.
Read more
Several Ukrainian brigades find themselves trapped in Pokrovsk area
It is reported that Ukrainian forces had sought to use drones to improve their position, but those were jammed by Russian electronic warfare systems
Read more
Tu-160 bombers outfitted with novel cruise missiles — top brass
Russia’s Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergey Kobylash said during a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Knevichi airfield in Russia’s Far East
Read more
Ukrainian army loses almost 47,000 troops on border with LPR — military expert
As Andrey Marochko noted, these are the highest losses of Ukraine’s armed formations since the beginning of the year in this area
Read more
Russian troops cut off key Ukrainian army supply route in Ugledar
The route also includes countryside roads, the defense circles specified
Read more
12 Western-made missiles fired at Lugansk by Ukrainian troops — LPR head
Four missiles were shot down by air defense forces near the city
Read more
YouTube stops playing videos in almost all web browsers in Russia
High quality videos are still being played in the Yandex browser and in the Safari desktop version
Read more
Israel ponders preemptive strike against Iran — daily
"Israel would consider launching a preemptive strike to deter Iran if it uncovered airtight evidence that Tehran was preparing to mount an attack," the Times of Israel reported
Read more
Iran to avenge Hamas leader’s death at appropriate time — Revolutionary Guard Corps
The Hamas leader was killed by a short-range projectile with a 7-kilogram warhead
Read more
Europe needs new security system, says German official
It should include Russia, Thuringia Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow said
Read more
Press review: Zelensky seeks to pass buck to the people and xenophobia sweeps Britain
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 5th
Read more
Hezbollah fires over 50 projectiles at settlements in northern Israel
Air raid sirens went off in 15 Israeli settlements, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported
Read more
Trump says Kamala Harris has low IQ
US ex-President said it at the conference in Nashville
Read more
Maduro expected to visit Belarus in October-November — Belarusian PM
Roman Golovchenko said that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is also expected to visit Belarus
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Russian forces hit two S-125 missile launchers, temporary base of foreign mercenaries
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 200 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement
Read more
US top diplomat Blinken tells G7 that Iran, Hezbollah may attack Israel in next 24 hours
"Blinken convened the conference call to coordinate with close US allies and try to generate last-minute diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to minimize their retaliation as much as possible," Axios news website reported
Read more
Dozens detained in riots in UK cities
According to the UK media, the protests staged by far-right forces against the backdrop of the murder of three children in Southport ended in some cases in clashes with law enforcement officers and looting
Read more
MEPs push for suspending Hungary from Schengen over visa policy for Russians — Politico
Czech MEP Danuse Nerudova and Lithuania’s Petras Auatrevicius pointed to Budapest’s decision that they insisted "could represent a loophole and potentially jeopardize the overall functioning of the Schengen area and its role as a secure space for citizens"
Read more
Russia developing new Kh-95 long-range hypersonic missile
Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky noted that such advanced and upgraded armaments were being developed to achieve supremacy in the aerospace, which is a vital condition for ground and naval groupings of forces to conduct combat operations successfully
Read more
Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon — army
The military also said a Lebanese drone carrying explosives fell in the Malkia area
Read more
Top Russian, Egyptian diplomats discuss de-escalation in Middle East
The ministers agreed to stay maintain contacts on the current issues on the bilateral and internationals agenda
Read more
North Korea to ask Russia for help in flood relief if needed — Kim Jong Un
According to him, after receiving Vladimir Putin's condolences, the North Korean people "realized the fact" that the country "has a closest friend"
Read more
Belgian triathlete Michel in hospital with stomach disease after swimming in Seine River
According to the report, the Belgian athlete, who finished 38th in women’s triathlon competitions, has been ill for four days
Read more
Iran refuses to mitigate its response to killing of Hamas leader — newspaper
According to The Wall Street Journal, the Iranian leaders are determined to respond, even if their actions will trigger a war
Read more
Russia may deploy nuclear missiles in response to Western actions — senior diplomat
"I do not rule out that the moment may come when it will be needed", Sergey Ryabkov said.
Read more
Fires follow Ukraine’s shelling attack on Lugansk — military expert
Fragments of downed aerial targets fell down on the city’ residential quarters
Read more
Iran believes Israel behind assassination of Hamas leader — diplomat
According to Nasser Kanani Chafi, despite the fact that Israel bears full responsibility for the assassination, the US is also involved in it
Read more
Several dwelling houses damaged in Lugansk after Ukraine’s attack — administration
Fragments damaged roofs and broke windows
Read more
Bitcoin price falls below $50,000, first time since February 14
As of 09:41 Moscow time, the decentralized system of a crypto currency slowed down its decline
Read more
Liberation of Novoselovka Pervaya expands zone of control over Ukraine’s logistics
The liberation of this settlement has also made it possible to align the frontline
Read more
Part of Ukrainian combat group in Pokrovsk area in DPR trapped by Russian troops
The Ukrainian army grouping in that frontline area is actually encircled and the enemy has been driven out of the flanks, the defense circles said
Read more
Ukrainian POW sheds light on Kiev’s use of chemical weapons in special op
The Ukrainian military produces munitions with chloropicrin gas
Read more
Netanyahu warns about heavy price those who attack Israel will have to pay
"Iran and its minions are looking to surround us in a stranglehold of terrorism, Israeli Prime Minister said.
Read more
Iranian politician says Netanyahu may be liquidated in retaliation for Haniyeh’s death
Iran will select the right moment to avenge the death of the head of the Palestinian Hamas movement political bureau, Mohammad Qasim Osmani vowed
Read more
Ukrainian long-haul truckers flee country on international trips
Artyom Shevchenko added that in such a situation, commercial companies were actively employing women as long-distance drivers
Read more
Maduro blames US, Musk for leading coup attempts in Venezuela
Bolivarian Republic's President said that "they are attempting to direct a sequel of the `Guaido’ movie"
Read more
FSB nabs two religious figures for recruiting 19 Russians to join terrorist ranks in Syria
The supporters of an international terrorist organization also "promoted terrorism on the Internet, harming Russia’s security," the FSB said
Read more
Russia’s tennis duo of Andreeva, Shnaider wins silver of 2024 Olympics
Andreeva and Shnaider have become the first Russian athletes to win Olympic medals at the Paris Games
Read more
Death toll from Sunday’s protests in Bangladesh up to over 80 — media
The army calls on people to observe the curfew, which has been imposed for an indefinite period
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry puts WADA informer back on wanted list
Grigory Rodchenkov is accused of abusing his authority, obstructing justice and illegally circulating potent or poisonous substances
Read more
Roman Seleznev, returned to Russia during swap, did not expect to see Putin — newspaper
Russian national Roman Seleznev was accused of hacking into the databases of about 200 US companies
Read more
EU introduces sanctions against 28 Belarusian officials, reporters
The EU Council accused them of "the ongoing internal repression and human rights violations in Belarus"
Read more
Trump congratulates Putin on 'great deal' on prisoner exchange
However, according to the US President, the deal was a terrible one for Washington
Read more
Two ships attacked off Yemen’s shore, says UKMTO
There is no damage and all crew are reported safe
Read more
Ukraine's population in steep decline, deaths outnumber births three to one
Ukrainian media have on numerous occasions reported on the historically low birth rate in the country
Read more
Three settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops
No one was hurt
Read more
CENTCOM chief arrives in Middle East
According to the Axios news outlet, General Michael E. Kurilla will visit several Gulf countries, Jordan and Israel and try to mobilize international and regional allies to jointly repel a potential strike from Iran
Read more
What is known about arrest of Russian senator Dmitry Savelyev
Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has asked the Federation Council to strip senator Dmitry Savelyev of his immunity, law enforcement agencies said
Read more
US postpones development of 6th-generation fighter jet indefinitely
It is expected to feature a longer range than current fighter jets, advanced stealth characteristics, and state-of-the-art electronic sensing and warfare capabilities
Read more
Japan's Nikkei plunges 12.4% on fears of US recession
This is a historical low, surpassing the "Black Monday" in 1987, when Nikkei lost 3,836.33 points during trading
Read more
FACTBOX: Monday’s global stock market collapse
European stock markets opened Monday at a nearly six-month low, the media reported, amid a global sell-off fueled by concerns about a slowdown in US economic growth
Read more
Houthis say they downed US drone over Yemen
The drone was shot down by a locally-manufactured ground-to-air projectile
Read more
Ukraine can’t get lost territories back even with West’s support — US expert
Ivan Eland also said that "perhaps the Ukrainians, Europeans, Americans, and the world need to focus instead on what the Ukrainians have already accomplished, and put that into historical perspective, rather than focus on what has been lost"
Read more
Sleeper agents' children discover Russian identity mid-flight amid prisoner swap — Kremlin
"The children of the sleeper agents asked their parents yesterday who greeted them, they didn't even know who Putin was," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Ukraine ready to pay West in people’s organs for military assistance — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Kiev regime is rapidly turning the country into a global hub of human organ trafficking
Read more
North Korea’s border guards receive 250 launchers of tactical ballistic missiles — KCNA
The ceremony was personally supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who stressed that efforts aimed at strengthening national defense capabilities are the most important on the list of state affairs
Read more
Russia creates doomsday FPV drone for use in event of nuclear attacks — UAV developer
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, it is a small drone that can be stowed compactly along with ground-based equipment
Read more
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.3 mln cubic meters
The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Read more
Concern mounts in Netherlands about superbug from Ukraine
According to the report, superbugs are often found in Ukrainian soldiers, who undergo treatment in the country
Read more
Ukraine receives 10 F-16 fighters — The Economist
By the end of 2024, Ukraine should be flying 20 of the American-made fighter jets, the newspaper said
Read more
Netanyahu calls for increased pressure on Hamas to release hostages
"Only increasing the military pressure on Hamas will lead to achieving all of the objectives of the war, Israeli Prime Minister said
Read more
Death toll in Bangladesh riots climbs to 300
Clashes between the protesters and government supporters reignited in the capital city of Dhaka and other cities on August 4
Read more
Ukraine’s military attacks 11 times borderline Belgorod Region over past day
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, five people sustained wounds
Read more
Bangladesh PM Hasina resigns, Reuters reports
Anti-government protests demanding Hasina’s resignation erupted anew in the capital city of Dhaka and other cities on August 4
Read more
Former doping control officer put on wanted list for tampering with athlete database
According to the source, after fleeing to the United States, Rodchenkov and Sobolevsky, with WADA's blessing, repeatedly offered the former director of the Antidoping Center Maria Dikunets money and asylum in the US or Canada
Read more
Zelensky confirms arrival of first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
He did not specify however how many planes have reached Ukraine and where they are based
Read more
Ukraine plans to evacuate nearly 750 children from Kiev-controlled part of DPR
Residents of the town of Novgorodovka and several villages around it, as well as of the villages Poltavka and Ostrovskoye will be subject to mandatory evacuation
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about student protests in Bangladesh
Anti-government protests flared up again in the capital city of Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities on August 4
Read more
Taiwan’s TAIEX index plunges 8.35% to minimum since April
Earlier on Monday, Japan's Nikkei, which reflects the fluctuations in the share prices of 225 leading Japanese companies, fell by 12.4% at the end of the trading session
Read more
Senior diplomat rules out unilateral concessions from Russia to resolve Ukrainian conflict
Sergey Ryabkov noted that some things worked out with the West recently, especially on certain humanitarian issues, but this does not change the overall picture
Read more
Arctic group of Northern Fleet begins voyage in Arctic Ocean
The squadron includes the large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov, from which the forces are controlled, large amphibious landing ship Alexander Otrakovsky, rescue tugboat Altai and fuel tanker Sergey Osipov
Read more
Iran-Russia gas deal becomes the most important bilateral agreement — expert
The West and the United States are absolutely against the creation of a transit energy corridor in Iran, Iranian political Ruhollah Modabber said
Read more
Kiev forced to surrender under onslaught of Ukrainian citizens — French politician
Florian Philippot pointed out that now Vladimir Zelensky "allows for the possibility of territorial concessions and considers the participation of Russian representatives in ‘peace summits’ on Ukrainian issue necessary"
Read more
Nearly 90 Russian residents injured, four killed in Ukrainian shelling last week — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik pointed out that more than "2,000 attacks" on civilian infrastructure along the line of engagement were recorded during the mentioned period: on average, "more than 300 attacks per day"
Read more
FSB detains Ukrainian agent plotting terrorist attack in Zaporozhye Region
According to the special service, law enforcement officers found and seized an improvised explosive device at the suspect’s home
Read more
Russia’s East battlegroup defeats four Ukrainian brigades
Russia’s Center battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novoselovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People's Republic
Read more
56 people, including 14 policemen, die in protests in Bangladesh during day
Hundreds were injured
Read more
Russian troops take out two Leopard tanks near Kharkov
The released video shows two Ukrainian Leopard tanks being wiped out in a coordinated strike conducted by the operator of a Lancet loitering munition and a crew manning a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer
Read more
US planning to fabricate another doping scandal against Russian athletes — SVR
The most powerful "blow" will be dealt to rhythmic gymnastics, synchronized swimming and figure skating, the statement said
Read more
US is behind EU recommending Kiev to ban oil transit from Russia — diplomat
The US deep state needs the EU to be completely dependent on its energy resources, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Battlegroup North’s helicopter hits Ukrainian stronghold
The strike was carried out with C-8 unguided air-to-air missiles and Vihr guided air-to-air missiles at the specified coordinates, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat warns Western countries against being Israel’s ‘genocide partners’
If we don’t stop this massacre, we will be accomplices in the crime, Hakan Fidan said
Read more
Bitcoin falls by over 13% to $52,096
Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology
Read more
Iran’s retaliation for Hamas leader’s killing may take Israel by surprise — newspaper
The Pentagon said earlier that it would deploy additional fighter jets and warships to the Middle East to bolster defenses
Read more
Most of some 30 rockets launched from Lebanon intercepted by air defenses — Israeli army
No injuries were reported
Read more
Borsa Istanbul suspends trading due to sharp drop in BIST-100 index
According to the rules of the exchange, trading is be suspended if the BIST-100 index drops sharply by 5-7$
Read more
Military drills involving NATO troops kick off in Moldova
The Defense Ministry said that in the coming days, military hardware will be seen on the roads of Moldova, asking the population to stay calm
Read more
Russia expects $1.96 bln of additional oil and gas budget revenues in August
Earlier, the Ministry reported that payments from the Russian budget to oil companies for the fuel damper in July amounted to 142.5 bln rubles ($1.67 bln)
Read more
Russia to raise issue of F-16 supplies to Ukraine in UNSC in August — mission
Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky noted that there was no urgency in such meeting, because information was received and verified every day
Read more
Russian air defenses down four SCALP-EG air-launched cruise missiles over day — top brass
The ministry specified that a total of 633 aircraft, 278 helicopters, 29,184 drones, 561 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,774 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation
Read more
South Korean arms supplies to Kiev unable to change course of special operation — expert
"Arms supplies to Ukraine will only indicate how much the Republic of Korea is displeased and will worsen bilateral relations with Russia," Park Byung-hwan added
Read more
Kiev to give own pilots first shot at flying recently received F-16's — politician
Vladimir Rogov suggested that the delivery of the first batch of fighter jets will give a boost to the morale of the Ukrainian armed forces and Ukrainian citizens, but this will be short-lived
Read more
Putin congratulates To Lam on being elected Vietnamese Communist Party secretary general
The Russian president wished To Lam success in his work as arty leader and head of state, as well as good health and well-being
Read more