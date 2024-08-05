MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have downed four French-made SCALP-EG air-launched cruise missiles and hit two Ukrainian fuel depots and manpower in 132 areas over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"Air defenses downed six US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, four French-made SCALP-EG air-launched cruise missiles, seven US-made HIMARS rockets, a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, and 43 drones," the statement said.

"Operational and tactical aircraft, drones, missile troops and artillery from Russian battlegroups struck two fuel depots as well as concentrations of manpower and military equipment across 132 areas," the military added.

The ministry specified that a total of 633 aircraft, 278 helicopters, 29,184 drones, 561 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,774 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,396 multiple rocket launchers, 12,843 field artillery and mortar guns, 24,396 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.

TASS has compiled the most important information on the progress of the Russian troops over the past 24 hours.

Battlegroup Center

Russia’s battlegroup Center hasrepelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks over the past 24 hours, the ministry said. "Eight counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 31st, 47th, 53rd and 117th mechanized, 68th jaeger brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of the Ukrainian national police were repelled," the statement said.

The battlegroup has also improved positions along the frontline and hit eight Ukrainian brigades. "The units of the central battlegroup have improved positions along the front line and inflicted losses on Ukraine’s 1st tank brigade, 32nd, 100th, 117th, and 151st mechanized brigades, 142nd infantry brigade, 95th airborne assault brigade, and 1st special forces brigade near Toretsk, Grodovka, Orlovka and Nikolayevka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the military pointed out, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 325 troops, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a 203mm Pion self-propelled artillery gun and a Msta-B howitzer.

Battlegroup North

Russia’s battelgroup North has defeated four enemy brigades over the day, wiping out up to 125 servicemen and destroying a Vampire MLRS launcher and six ammunition depots, the Defense Ministry said. "The northern battlegroup defeated manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 57th motorized infantry brigade, 92nd assault brigade, 82nd airborne assault brigade, 36th Marine brigade near Volchansk, Tikhoye and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian forces lost up to 125 servicemen, six pickup trucks, 152mm D-20 howitzer, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, a Czech-made Vampire MLRS launcher and six field ammunition depots," the statement said.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s Battlegroup South has improved its tactical position and repelled a Ukrainian counterattack in the past day, with Kiev losing roughly 620 troops, the military said. Also, according to the ministry, Ukraine lost three armored combat vehicles, 11 cars, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, four US-provided 105mm M119 artillery guns, a British-made 105mm L-119 howitzer, two ammunition depots and a Nota electronic warfare station.

Battlegroup West

Russia’s Battlegroup West has improved its positions, repelled four counterattacks and wiped out three Ukrainian brigades during the past day, the ministry said. "Units of the Battlegroup West took more advantageous positions, wiped out the Ukrainian army’s 44th, 67th, and 116th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Kolesnikovka and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, and Novosadovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Russian forces repelled four attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 117th mechanized and 77th airborne brigades, as well as 117th territorial defense brigade. The enemy lost up to 495 troops," it said. According to the ministry, Ukraine lost two armored combat vehicles, seven cars, a Polish-made Krab 155mm self-propelled artillery system and a German-made Panzerhaubitze-2000 artillery system, a US-made M777 155mm howitzer, and a D-30 122mm system. Apart from that, Russian forces destroyed three Ukrainian munitions depots.

Battlegroup East

Ukraine has lost up to 115 troops and one tank in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s battlegroup East over the past day, the Defense Ministry said. "The units of the eastern group took more favorable positions and inflicted losses in manpower and materiel on Ukraine’s 72nd mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades and 129th territorial defense brigade near Razdolnoye, Vodyanoye and Vremevka of the Donetsk People's Republic. The Ukrainian army lost up to 115 men, one tank, eight vehicles, a US-made 155-millimeter M777 howitzer, a 152-millimeter Msta-B howitzer and two Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations. Three ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry added.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out three Ukrainian army brigades, with their daily losses exceeding 70 troops, the military said. "During the past day, units of the Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out units of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain and 141st infantry brigades, as well as the 39th coastal guard brigade near the settlements of Malye Shcherbaki and Nesteryanka of the Zaporozhye Region, and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region," it said. According to the ministry, Ukraine lost more than 70 troops, eight cars, a US-made M777 155mm howitzer, and a D-20 152mm howitzer.