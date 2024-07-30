Russian lower house speaker arrives in Tehran to attend presidential inauguration

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin has arrived in Tehran to take part in the inauguration of Iranian President Elect Masoud Pezeshkian, Duma’s press service said.

"State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in Tehran on Tuesday, July 30. At the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the State Duma speaker will take part in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Elect Masoud Pezeshkian," it said.

On July 28, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei endorsed Pezeshkian as the country’s president. The inauguration ceremony will be held at the parliament building on Tuesday. Representatives from at least 60 countries are expected to attend it.