Russian artillery destroys Abrams tank, crew, using Krasnopol smart munition

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The crew of a 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system from Russia’s Battlegroup Center has eliminated a US-made Abrams tank of the Ukrainian armed forces together with its crew in the Avdeyevka area using Krasnopol smart munitions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the artillery system’s commander, the tank got stuck in the mud and was subsequently destroyed by Russian artillery.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that Orlan-30 drone reconnaissance teams directed and controlled the attack on the tank.