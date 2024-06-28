Another six jet-powered drones downed over Russia’s Bryansk Region, governor says

BRYANSK, June 28. /TASS/. Russian air defense downed six more unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the borderline region of Bryansk, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using UAVs was thwarted, as the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense forces destroyed six jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles over the Karachevsky District," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the official, there were no casualties or damage. Emergency services and response teams are working at the scene.

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk Region. The roof of an office building in the city of Bryansk was damaged in a drone attack, the governor said.