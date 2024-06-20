Zaporozhye nuke plant stable after Ukraine’s attack on Energodar substation

ENERGODAR, June 20. /TASS/. The situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains stable after the Ukrainian army’s strike at a substation in Energodar, local administration head Eduard Senovoz told TASS on Thursday.

"The situation at the ZNPP is stable, all required work is carried out on a constant basis and the station operates in normal mode. Attacks do not affect its operation. All the consequences of the strikes that were carried out are removed promptly. The station’s maximum safety is ensured," the Energodar head said.

The Zaporozhye Region authorities reported on June 19 that the Ukrainian army had carried out an attack on the Luch substation in Energodar, which left some settlements without electric power and water supply. On the morning of June 20, the larger part of customers was reconnected to power supply under a new scheme and water supply was also restored.