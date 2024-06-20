Attack on electrical substation in Energodar done by four drones — city mayor

ENERGODAR, June 20. /TASS/. Ukraine used four drones to attack an electrical substation in the city of Energodar, home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Mayor Eduard Senovoz told TASS.

"Yesterday, the city came under drone attacks and artillery strikes. An attack with four drones destroyed a substation, which is the city’s main infrastructure facility for electricity supply. Therefore, it suffered electricity and water supply cuts for several hours. Crews took as little time as possible to carry out their work and electricity and water supply was restored to almost the entire city. At this time, efforts are being made to find capacity and readjust the grid to provide the city with electricity on a permanent basis. The substation was damaged beyond repair. It is almost completely burned out," the official said.

He said Ukraine regularly attacks infrastructure sites in Energodar in order to sow panic among the people.

"Ukrainian strikes on the city's infrastructure have recently become regular. The water intake, grids, sites that support the city’s vital operations. We have to deal with repairs of damaged facilities all the time. We try to take the shortest possible time to repair the damage from strikes and replace the lost capacity. I can acknowledge that Ukrainian forces recently have been trying to find weak spots in the city's infrastructure in order to inflict serious damage. These are terrorist acts. Their objective is clearly to sow panic among the people, to create unbearable conditions for the city's vital operations," the mayor said.

On Wednesday, officials in the Zaporozhye Region said Ukraine attacked the Luch electrical substation in Energodar, leaving some settlements across the region without electricity and water supply. The next morning, most of the consumers were reconnected to electricity supplies, and water supply was also restored.