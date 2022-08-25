Russian defense ministry introducing AI technologies in army

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies are used in Russian high-precision weapons, however much attention is still paid to personal training of Russian servicemen, Vasily Yelistratov, chief of the Russian defense ministry’s AI technologies directorate, told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2022 forum.

"Intelligent technologies, artificial intelligence is a cross-cutting technology. It is present in all weapons, especially high-precision ones and ground-, air-, and sea-based weapons systems," he said.

According to Yelistratov, in conditions of the "present-day hybrid warfare" the stake is placed on the intellectualization of weapons. However, in his words, the defense ministry is not refusing from classical methods. "A war of the future is a war of machines. It is obvious. And the more intelligent weapons are the less losses will be sustained. The most valuable thing is a human life. But it is a matter of the future," he noted. "Today, in the transition period, much attention is being paid to personal training of servicemen too."

Earlier, Alexander Osadchuk, chief of the Russian defense ministry’s innovation development directorate, announced the establishment of an artificial intelligence directorate within the ministry.

The Army-2022 military-technical forum was held at the Patriot exhibition center near Moscow from August 15 through 21. It was organized by the Russian defense ministry.