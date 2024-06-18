New shipbuilding enterprise planned in the Far East — Putin

YAKUTSK, June 18. /TASS/. A new shipbuilding industry enterprise will be created in the Far East, this issue was discussed with the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with specialists who have chosen to work in the Far East.

"Our shipbuilding cluster is actively developing. We just discussed with the management of the United Shipbuilding Corporation what we can build and where - after all, they need to create new enterprises," he said.

The president added that the regions of Russia’s Far East are developing at an accelerated pace with better development indicators than other regions. "Today the Far Eastern region is already showing very good growth rates. No matter what you look at, no matter what indicator you take, it is many times better than the national average," the president noted.

Putin added that the development of the Far Eastern area will be a priority for Russian strategy throughout the 21st century. "For Russia, the development of the Far East is a priority for the entire 21st century, without any exaggeration," he said.