Russia hammers Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites over week — top brass

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia delivered 19 combined strikes by precision weapons against energy sites of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises over the week in retaliation to Kiev’s attempts to damage its energy facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On June 8-14 this year, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 19 combined strikes by air-launched and ground-based precision weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting energy sites of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises in retaliation to the Kiev regime’s attempts to inflict damage on Russia’s energy facilities," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia strikes Ukrainian military airfields, missile depots, nationalist forces over week

Russia struck Ukrainian military airfields, Storm Shadow missile depots and deployment areas of nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In addition, the strikes targeted military airfield infrastructure, depots storing Storm Shadow cruise missiles and other air-launched weapons, ammunition and explosives warehouses, workshops producing strike unmanned aerial vehicles, places of preparing naval drones for use and also temporary deployment sites of nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Kiev suffers about 12,795 casualties in all frontline areas over week

The Ukrainian army suffered roughly 12,795 casualties in battles with Russian forces in all frontline areas over the past week, according to the latest data released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on the special military operation in Ukraine.

The estimates show that the Ukrainian military suffered around 1,710 casualties from Russia’s Battlegroup North, 3,405 casualties from the Battlegroup West, 3,785 casualties from the Battlegroup South, 2,375 casualties from the Battlegroup Center, 965 casualties from the Battlegroup East and 555 casualties from the Battlegroup Dnepr over the past week.

Russia’s Battlegroup North repels 45 Ukrainian counterattacks in Kharkov area over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled 45 Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kharkov area where the enemy suffered roughly 1,710 casualties over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses in combat operations. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of four Ukrainian army brigades, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades. They repelled 45 counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past week amounted to 1,710 personnel, 2 armored combat vehicles, 32 motor vehicles, 3 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 16 field artillery guns, 3 Bukovel-AD and Nota electronic warfare stations and 8 field ammunition depots, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West liberates two communities over past week

Russia’s Battlegroup West units gained better ground and liberated the settlements of Artyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions in active operations and liberated the settlements of Artyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region. They inflicted casualties on formations of five mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, a territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 3,405 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West units inflicted roughly 3,405 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed four enemy ammunition depots over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army lost as many as 3,405 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 32 motor vehicles and 30 field artillery guns, among them seven US-made M777 howitzers. In addition, three electronic warfare stations and four field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Southern Battlegroup improves frontline positions over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South improved frontline positions over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Southern Battlegroup units improved forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a motorized infantry brigade and two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and also two territorial defense formations," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 3,785 personnel, 11 armored combat vehicles, 48 motor vehicles and 39 field artillery guns, among them 14 Western-made weapons, it specified.

"In addition, 22 field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center improves tactical position over past week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved its tactical position over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of four infantry and four mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade of the Ukrainian army. They repulsed 34 enemy counterattacks," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 2,375 personnel, 14 armored combat vehicles, among them four US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and two German-made Marder IFVs, six motor vehicles and 52 field artillery guns, including ten US-made M777 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East liberates Staromayorskoye in DPR over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the Ukrainian army’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past week, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup East units "inflicted damage on massed manpower and equipment of a motorized infantry brigade, two mechanized brigades, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 965 personnel, two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 29 motor vehicles, two Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launchers and 12 field artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed three Anklav and Nota electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 550 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 550 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard formation. The enemy’s losses amounted to 555 personnel, 37 motor vehicles and 26 field artillery guns, including seven foreign-made weapons," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian MiG-29 jet, two Mi-8 helicopters over week

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and two Mi-8 helicopters over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a MiG-29 fighter and two Mi-8 helicopters of the Ukrainian Air Force," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 465 Ukrainian UAVs, 13 ATACMS missiles over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 465 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 13 ATACMS missiles over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, the following targets were destroyed: 13 US-made ATACMS tactical missiles, three missiles of the US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system, two Neptune anti-ship missiles, two US-made HARM anti-radar missiles, eight French-made Hammer and US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs, 46 HIMARS, Vampire, Uragan and Olkha rockets and 465 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian Su-27, Su-25 warplanes over week

Russian forces destroyed a Su-27 fighter jet and a Su-25 attack aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 and Su-25 aircraft were destroyed at their airfields," the ministry said.

Over 40 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops over week

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 46 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 613 Ukrainian warplanes, 276 helicopters, 25,791 unmanned aerial vehicles, 529 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,329 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,337 multiple rocket launchers, 10,441 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,542 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.