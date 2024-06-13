Canada adds Soviet hockey player Vladislav Tretyak, Pobeda Airlines to its sanctions list

OTTAWA, June 13. /TASS/. The Canadian authorities added 12 individuals and 16 legal entities to its anti-Russian sanctions list, including famous Soviet hockey player Vladislav Tretyak, a number of Russian media, including Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, and the Pobeda airline, according to a statement on the website of the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

It is noteworthy that Tretyak was put on the sanctions list for the second time; his date of birth was clarified. First time he was included in the list in February 2023.

Other persons who came under restrictions are Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov, head of the Safe Internet League Yekaterina Mizulina, former governor of the Moscow region, Hero of the Soviet Union Boris Gromov, journalists Aram Gabrelyanov and Alexander Malkevich.

The sanctions also imposed against TV channels St. Petersburg, Tavria and Mariupol-24, the radio station Voice of Europe, Novorossiysk Shipping Company, JSC Electroavtomatika, JSC Elekond, the Training Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Managua (Nicaragua) and others. Restrictions were introduced in connection with the situation in Ukraine.