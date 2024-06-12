Russian warplanes deliver strikes on ten militant hideouts in Syria’s Homs, Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on ten militant hideouts in hard-to-reach mountainous regions of Syria, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"In the past day, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on ten hideouts, used by militants who left the Al-Tanf zone and took refuge in hard-to-access areas of the El-Amor mountain ridge in the Homs Governorate and El-Bishri in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.

The official also said that aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorism coalition, led by the United States, continue to set dangerous precedents in skies above Syria, flying in breach of deconfliction protocols and violating the airspace of the Arab Republic.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military registered six violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols. The reported incidents were related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not coordinated with the Russian side.

Besides, the coalition’s planes violated Syrian airspace in the al-Tanf zone eight times in the reported period. The violations were committed by a pair of F-15 fighter jets, a pair of Typhoon fighters and two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft.