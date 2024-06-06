Each new arms delivery to Ukraine fuels tensions, says Kremlin spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Every arms delivery to Ukraine means a new round of escalation, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

"Russia is ready for this, Russia has the means to counteract. Each new delivery is a new round of escalation, tension, and the responsibility for this new round lies with those countries that initiated it," Peskov said.

He reiterated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks that Russia was aware of West’s plans to deliver weapons to the Kiev government.

The Russian leader said on Wednesday at a meeting with representatives of leading foreign media on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that Moscow was considering a response to the supply of weapons to Kiev for strikes against Russia. According to Putin, a possible option would be a similar supply to those regions of the world from which "sensitive strikes" could be launched against the facilities of Western countries.