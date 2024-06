OYO /Republic of the Congo/, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, a TASS correspondent reported.

Ahead of the talks, Lavrov and the Congolese president warmly welcomed each other and Lavrov conveyed greetings from Moscow.

Following the tete-a-tete talks, the top Russian diplomat and the Congolese leader will be joined by delegations.