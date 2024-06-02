Battlegroup East disrupts attempts to reinforce Ukrainian army’s frontline positions

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Battlegroup East units disrupted attempts to reinforce frontline positions of the Ukrainian army, Battlegroup spokesman Alexander Gordeev told TASS.

"Battlegroup East units continue delivering combat missions in the special military operation zone. Group units improved the frontline position during proactive actions and derailed enemy attempts to strengthen forward positions in areas of Vladimirovka, Makarovka, Belogorye, and Gulyai-Pole," the spokesman said.

Strongholds and concentration areas of Ukrainian army manpower and materiel were engaged by artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems, he added.