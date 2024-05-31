Putin, Security Council discuss international cooperation in fight against terrorism

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed strengthening international cooperation in the fight against terrorism with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"We have a number of important issues today. One of them is the strengthening of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism," the president said at the beginning of the meeting.

Putin added that several speakers were scheduled to make reports and handed over the floor to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Speakers of both houses of parliament Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Presidential Administration Head Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov, and Kremlin aide Nikolay Patrushev.