Russian defense chief’s replacement suggests no shifts in military command, says expert

SHANGHAI, May 14. /TASS/. The nomination of Andrey Belousov to the post of Russia’s defense minister does not suggest any serious adjustments in the country’s military command system, Sun Qi, the executive director of the Center for Russian and Central Asian Studies at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The defense minister’s replacement does not mean any serious adjustment in the Russian military command system. The new defense minister and the chief of the General Staff have a clear-cut distribution of duties while the promotion of officials from the economic sphere to the defense minister’s post means that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin intends fully to mobilize the economy in wartime conditions, link the defense and defense industry system with the international market for a breakthrough to win the war. His win strategy consists in mobilization and a breakthrough and integration of the Russian defense sector with economic advantages that Russia has and in putting greater pressure on Ukraine," the expert explained.

In case of his appointment as the defense chief, Belousov will have to deal with a host of problems caused by changes in the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, the Chinese expert went on to say.

"As compared to traditional wars, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has demonstrated many new changes in the forms of military operations and warfare methods and techniques," Sun Qi said.

However, the military conflict has not broken the laws of the war economy based on "military spending, the fight for security and support," he pointed out.

On May 12, Russian President Putin nominated Belousov for the post of the country’s defense minister previously held by Sergey Shoigu. As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out, "it is very important to integrate the economy of the military sector into the country’s economy to follow present-day dynamics."

Current Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov will remain in his post, the presidential spokesman assured.

Under law, the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament, should hold consultations within seven days on candidates nominated by the Russian president to the posts of the heads of the Defense, Interior and Emergencies Ministries, the Justice Ministry and the Foreign Ministry. The upper house will pass a resolution on its decision at its session and immediately submit it to the head of state.