Ukraine conflict benefits US, Western defense companies — senior Russian security official

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The West, namely its defense industry, is benefiting from the hostilities in Ukraine, Rashid Nurgaliyev, First Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, said in an interview with aif.ru.

"Western countries, and primarily the Anglo-Saxons, benefit from this situation. The ongoing conflict has opened up prospects of generating billions on defense orders for the United States and England," the senior security official said. "Moreover, I think that they are seeking to destroy Ukraine as much as possible, as industry giants are lining up for state orders to rebuild infrastructure in this country," he added.

Also, Nurgaliyev added, "the West is ready to send impoverished Ukrainians for slaughter in order to pursue their goal of weakening Russia."