Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region seven times over past 24 hours

TASS, February 12. The Ukrainian armed forces fired seven different munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, near the village of Maysky, the air defense system shot down a fixed-wing drone. There were no consequences on the ground. After the work of the air defense system <...> it was discovered that in the settlement of Razumnoye, the roof and the fence of two private houses were damaged, as well as the windows and the balcony of an apartment building," he wrote.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian forces fired four mortar shells at the village of Verigovka in the Valuisky district. In the Shebekinsky district, the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under mortar fire three times. "No one was injured, there was no damage," the governor pointed out.