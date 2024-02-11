CAR president sets off for Moscow — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera has left for Moscow to take part in the Forum of Supporters for the Fight against Modern Neo-Colonialist Practices, the Russian embassy in Bangui said.

"On February 11, Russian Ambassador to the CAR Alexander Bikantov saw off CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera at Bangui International Airport. The president left for Moscow to attend the Forum of Supporters for the Fight against Modern Neo-Colonialist Practices organized by the United Russia party," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

United Russia leader Dmitry Medvedev said earlier that the forum’s founding meeting would be held in Moscow on February 15 through 17.